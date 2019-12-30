Reading star addresses reported West Brom interest

Reading skipper and star man Liam Moore has said he is not paying attention to any transfer interest, amid claims that fellow Championship side West Brom are interested in a move for the defender.

We covered reports here on The72 last week saying that West Brom were interested in Reading defender Liam Moore, with Slaven Bilic looking to further bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the season, as the Baggies look to return to the Premier League.

Moore has been a star performer for Reading for some time now, forming a strong partnership with Michael Morrison over the course of the past few weeks and helping Mark Bowen’s side to an impressive four consecutive clean sheets.

Now, Moore has been speaking to the Reading Chronicle about the reported transfer speculation surrounding his future at the Madejski Stadium, saying that he is just focusing on putting in solid performances for the Royals. However, he did add that he is keen to play at the highest level he possibly can. He said:

“The keyword there is rumours. I’m just trying to keep my performance up now. I said that the left centre half is my best position, I know what I can do there.

“I just want to hit the levels I know I can hit. I’m training hard, I’ve got fantastic coaching staff onto me about raising my game and I want to do that. I want to reach the highest level possible and that will only happen with performances on the pitch.”