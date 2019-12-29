Leeds United January transfer window business latest – Bielsa hints updates

After a game like that this afternoon, where Leeds United eventually came out as 5-4 winners against Birmingham City at St Andrews, time needs to be taken for breath to be caught.

Deep breaths, calming breaths and everything should be alright. It was a madcap game, properly bonkers in fact, and one where both sides played their full parts in the nine-goal spectacle. Frenetic isn’t even enough to describe what happened and it was something that Marcelo Bielsa was asked about in his post-match presser:

Bielsa asked if his heart is okay. "I'm alive." — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) December 29, 2019

That win saw Leeds United finish top of the pile in their last game of this decade. Indeed, the Whites have finished the top of their respective leagues the last four decades. Their next game is on Wednesday in a true test of their promotion credentials against West Bromwich Albion who currently sit in 2nd on an inferior goal difference. A win for either side will open up a three-point gap; a loss could see the chasing pack pull a little closer with wins of their own.

Wednesday will also bring the opening of the winter transfer window and with it a 31-day window of opportunity to strengthen ahead of the long haul towards early May and the end of the current campaign. Dealings in such windows have always tended to be quiet affairs for Leeds United fans and that is said to be the case again with not much business expected.

Still, courtesy of Marcelo Bielsa at the post-Birmingham presser, there is some news that Leeds fans might want to chew over as they try to come to terms with today’s madness:

Bielsa says they are considering whether to replace Jack Clarke but said they’d definitely be in the market should Nketiah go back. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) December 29, 2019

Still no word from Arsenal about Nketiah who Bielsa says has made a big step forward at #lufc in terms of adding a more all round game to his specialist position. — Adam Pope (@apopey) December 29, 2019

Jack Clarke had very little impact whilst back on loan at Elland Road from new club Tottenham Hotspur, the young winger only featuring for 19 minutes against Birmingham City at Elland Road. Eddie Nketiah has been a different kettle of fish in contrast to Clarke’s time back at Elland Road. Today he started a Sky Bet Championship game for the first time as a White, playing the majority of the game before being pulled and replaced by the fit-again Tyler Roberts.

He’s featured in many of United’s other Championship games, featuring for around 340 minutes and scoring three goals. Many have said that he’s been criminally underused con this loan, something that has led to thoughts that he may be recalled by the Gunners.

Interestingly, Bielsa says that the WHites are only ‘considering’ whether to replace Jack Clarke in a position where the Whites have a decent depth chart. However, the fact that Bielsa states that the Whites will ‘definitely’ be in the market’ for a striker should Arsenal recall Nketiah should give fans some hope that irons are already in the fire over a potential replacement.