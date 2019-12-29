Powell double helps Crewe Alexandra see off The Iron to remain third

Winger Daniel Powell netted twice for Crewe Alexandra as they defeated Scunthorpe United 3-1 at The Alexandra Stadium this afternoon.

The 28-year-old scored in both halves as The Railwaymen ended The Iron’s four-match winning streak away from home in all competitions.

The home side were dominant throughout and they tested visiting keeper Rory Watson after just four minutes, with Harry Pickering’s powerful strike being pushed over by the Scunthorpe United stopper.

The game’s opening goal came after 20 minutes when Chuma Anene worked hard to win back possession and the ball fell nicely for teammate Powell. The winger sweetly struck the ball 20 yards from goal and it flew beyond Watson into the far corner of the net.

Charlie Kirk was lively on the left wing for The Alex and his curling effort brought Watson into action before skipper Perry Ng headed the ball over the bar following a free-kick from the right.

David Artell’s side doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Kirk drilled a low ball across goal and Paul Green was on-hand to tap home from a couple of yards.

The second half brought more Crewe Alexandra pressure and Ng curled a free-kick just wide before Anene found himself clear through on goal but was unable to take the ball around visiting keeper Watson. The troublesome Alex striker had the ball in the net three minutes later after Watson had spilt Pickering’s initial effort but the player was adjudged to have scored from an offside position.

Tommy Lowery then fired over from 10 yards before Watson superbly denied Callum Ainley as the home side pushed for a third goal.

That third goal did eventually arrive but it was Scunthorpe United who scored it during their best spell of the match. Lee Novak took aim from the edge of the box and he expertly found the top corner to give his side some hope with nine minutes remaining.

That hope was soon erased when Powell netted his second goal of the game on the angle with a shot which seemed to sneak beyond Scunthorpe United keeper Watson, a moment which the youngster will not want to remember.

Matty Lund forced a good save from Alex keeper Will Jaaskelainen deep in second half stoppage time, his effort from 20 yards being pushed wide as the home side went on to win the match 3-1.

The result sees Crewe Alexandra remain in third place in the Sky Bet League Two table while Scunthorpe United are 14th.