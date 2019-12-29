“Wasn’t drinking today” Leeds United fans react after bonkers game at Birmingham

Leeds United started today’s game like a whirling dervish with two quickfire goals to banish any lingering doubts as to a supposed mini-slump in form.

Helder Costa’s opener (15′) was Premier League quality as the Whites swept from their own box upfield through Jack Harrison who fed in the Portuguese winger. Costa cut past his marker and slotted the ball across Connal Trueman and into the far corner of the net. Six minutes later Harrison (21′) turned from provider to scorer hammering in a second Leeds goal, via a deflection, after a lay-off by Gianni Alioski.

However, the usually tight defence that Leeds United have cultivated showed signs of creaking when allowing teen starlet Jude Bellingham (27′) to stab in after good work, aided by weak Leeds defending, down the flank by Maxime Colin. That pegged it back a little, but it was by no means a precursor of what was to come in the second half of what turned out to be a crazy game.

Half time: Birmingham City 1 – Leeds United 2

Birmingham City came out firing in the second half, they were not going to lay down and let the Whites machine roll over them. They repelled Leeds attacks and went out on their own sallies. It was first blood of the second half for Birmingham around the hour mark when Blues striker Lucas Jutkiewicz (61′) converted after Kiko Casilla had half-punched out a header from a corner.

Eight minutes later it was Leeds who retook the lead with a belter from Luke Ayling. Ayling received a peach of a crossfield pass from Alioski, cut inside his marker and belted one in with a powerful right-footed shot that went in off Trueman’s left post to give Leeds a 3-2 lead.

It was a lead that always looked ropey and that proved to be the case when Jeremie Bela (83′) floated a back-headed flick from a Birmingham free-kick over Casilla to restore parity in the game. This parity hardly lasted before Stuart Dallas (84′) swept the ball into the top corner after good work from Ayling and Harrison.

3-4 Leeds would normally signal home side dejection and game over but not today – the footballing gods had other ideas. Time added-on had just been set at six minutes when that man Jutkiewicz (90+1) somehow got free at the near post to finish off a low cross from the right-wing to make it 4-4.

Even then, when fans from both sides would likely have gone home happy with a point from this spectacle of a game, there was a feeling the match wasn’t done. That proved to be true, Leeds United taking all three points at the death when the unfortunate Wes Harding (90+5) turned in a low cross from the byline by Luke Ayling.

That goal brought the curtain down on a mad, mad game and gave the visiting Leeds United side top place and stretched their lead over 3rd to nine points.

Full-time: Birmingham City 4 – 5 Leeds United

Match highlights

Leeds United fans react after mad result vs Birmingham City

First is BBC Radio Leeds match summariser Adam Pope’s erudite view.

That was pure mental. What a way to go top. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) December 29, 2019

And here’s what the rest of the commenting Leeds United fans felt.

That’s done me pal wasn’t drinking today until now — Mark Ramm (@LufcRammy) December 29, 2019

Looks like I picked the wrong decade to quit sniffing glue #lufc — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) December 29, 2019

I'll take that every week As long as I'm guaranteed a heart transplant — jimmy (@jimmyoslufc) December 29, 2019

https://twitter.com/marshyleeds/status/1211331583774482440?s=20

I think we all need a lie down after that #lufc — Kevin Gordon (@Gordon1969Kevin) December 29, 2019

Nearly had a heart attack!!! — Kevin Gordon (@Gordon1969Kevin) December 29, 2019

https://twitter.com/sgallag90/status/1211331771729612801?s=20

What happened to the best defence in Europe? It’s like Simon Grayson’s Leeds United this! #lufc — LUFC OZZY (@AdamOzzy) December 29, 2019