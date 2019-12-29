The 72
General stadium view inside The Den before the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den, London, England on 3 August 2019.
Championship

Millwall poised to loan out defender next month

Millwall are expected to loan out defender Harry Ransom next month.

The Lions want the youngster to gain some first team experience with the January transfer window on the horizon, as per a report by London News Online.

However, Gary Rowett will not let any players leave their squad until they bring in some signings meaning Ransom may have to wait until later in January to get a loan move.

Clubs from League One and League Two are likely to be on alert with the highly-rated centre-back poised to be offloaded at some point.

Ransom, who is 19 years-old, has impressed for Millwall’s Under-23’s side so far this season and is being tipped to break into the senior side in the future. His pathway into the first team is currently blocked by experienced heads like Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper, meaning a loan move away is the best bet for him to play some games.

He only joined the Championship side in the summer after impressing enough on trial to earn a contract. The big defender had previously played in the National League South with Eastbourne Borough.

Millwall are no strangers to letting youngsters go out on loan to get some game time under their belt. The London side currently have Danny McNamara at Newport County and Jesse Debrah at Eastbourne. Other players as well as Ransom may be sanctioned deals next month too.


