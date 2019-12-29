Leeds United fans react after early first-half brace stuns Birmingham

Leeds United allowed 10-man Cardiff City to score three goals in the last 30 minutes of their recent game at Elland Road. Those three goals and subsequent draw brought an end to a seven-game winning streak.

Some observers argued that it also led to a mini-drop in for for the Whites as the 3-3 Cardiff result was followed by a 2-1 loss away at Fulham and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Preston North End at Elland Road on Boxing Day.

Some observers thought that this dip might signal something of a mini dip in form for the West Yorkshire side, the kind of dip that ruined their chances of automatic promotion last season when they dropped from 1st at Christmas to end the season in 3rd with opposing fan chants that ‘Leeds are falling apart…again’ ringing in their ears.

With some doubting that Leeds would struggle to lift their game against Birmingham City, a draw seemed to be pretty much the considered opinion of the gathered observers. Trouble is, someone forgot to tell Leeds United this.

After a somewhat nervy opening few exchanges, Leeds took the game firmly by the scruff of its neck with a quickfire brace early on.

15' GGGGOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!! HELDER COSTA OPENS THE SCORING AT ST ANDREW'S!!! 0-1 pic.twitter.com/g2WSSbwSE2 — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 29, 2019

It was a settling double by Costa (15′) and Harrison (21′) that not only reassured Leds United fans but also took the Whites back to the top of the table with West Brom losing to an early Daniel Ayala goal at Middlesbrough.

It wasn’t all plain sailing though, Birmingham pulling a goal back after Leeds United went back to previous iterations of the side and some ropey defending allowing the Blues teen starlet Jude Bellingham (27′) to stab home after good work, albeit aided by weak Leeds defending, by Maxime Colin down the flank.

Still, it was an opening couple of goals that definitely had Leeds United fans commenting on Twitter. Here’s a snapshot of what some of them have been saying.

Leeds United hit early brace – fans begin to comment

Come on Leeds more goals please Leeds 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 — 💙💛Leeds Melissa💙💛 (@AlioskiLeeds31) December 29, 2019

Jack Harrison so underrated🤩🤩🤩 — Harrison Hurst (@HarrisonHurst4) December 29, 2019

Get in! Get more! — VictiniBlast | No More Heroes III (@DamianVictini) December 29, 2019

I would like 4 or 5 so I can relax and enjoy the game — Dan (@DManNotts) December 29, 2019