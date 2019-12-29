The 72
Interim Manager of Oldham Athletic Ritchie Wellens during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Bradford City and Oldham Athletic at the Northern Commercials Stadium, Bradford, England on 17 October 2017. Photo by Paul Thompson.
Swindon Town hopeful of keeping Bradford City and Rotherham United loanees

Swindon Town are hopeful of keeping Eoin Doyle and Jerry Yates at the club for the whole season.

The club’s top scorers are on loan from Bradford City and Rotherham United respectively but there have been whispers of recalls this January.

The Robins’ chairman Lee Power has spoken about their situations, firstly discussing Doyle, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “It mainly sits with Paul (Jewell, director of football), which is quite a good thing given Paul is a bit of a legend in Bradford. Some Bradford fans will look at his record and wonder why they’ve sent him on loan, but everyone has hindsight.”

“It’s a difficult situation, and one we can do nothing about. We are in their hands, but we’re hopeful we can keep him and he is desperate to stay.”

Eoin Doyle.

On Yates, the Robins’ chief said: “Rotherham rate Jerry (Yates) highly, he is a smashing lad and really enjoying his football under Richie (Wellens). My understanding is that they are happy for him to stay here. But, again, that could change.”

Doyle and Yates’ goals have fired Swindon to the top of League Two this season, three points above Exeter City in second. If the Wiltshire side can keep hold of both of them for the whole campaign then they stand every chance of returning to the third tier.


