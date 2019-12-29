Leeds United lose out in race for Premier League youngster – deal almost done

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Leeds United are set to lose out to Swansea City in a bid to land Liverpool’s exciting young striker Rhian Brewster on a half-season loan deal.

O’Rourke says in his short article that “Swansea City are on the brink of tying up a deal with Liverpool” that would see the Swans take Brewster to south Wales for the rest of the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

There has been much demand for Brewster who has excelled for the youth sides at Anfield with many observers tipping him as the ubiquitous ‘one for the future’ at the Merseyside club. Talented youngster Brewster is a regular in Liverpool’s Under-23s and has scored four goals in seven Premier League 2 games this season. These four goals are part of a bigger picture where the 19-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 Under-23s appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

Leeds United have been heavily linked to the Reds starlet, with some reports mentioning that the Whites were readying a presentation similar to the one that convinced Arsenal to loan their starlet striker Eddie Nketiah. Yet, according to O’Rourke, it is another set of whites who will profit by landing the Liverpool youngster.

O’Rourke states that a “source as Swansea City” has indicated that the club “have been successful in their negotiations with the Premier League giants and that a deal is all but done.” This same source indicated that a big part of the successful negotiations was the relationship between Swans boss Steve Cooper and Brewster, the young striker having played under his guidance for England Under-17s.