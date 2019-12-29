Bristol Rovers striker set to return from loan spell at Cheltenham Town

Bristol Rovers striker Gavin Reilly will return from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town.

The 26-year-old has spent the first half of the campaign in League Two but won’t be renewing his deal, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

He has started 18 times for the Robins this term and has chipped in with four goals.

Their manager, Michael Duff, has said: “We have had a conversation with Gav and we won’t be renewing his loan. He’s done brilliantly for us and we’ve been good for each other. His performances and how he’s been around the place have been fantastic.”

Reilly will now return to the Memorial Stadium to potentially try and force his way into their boss Ben Garner’s plans for the rest of the season. However, his contract there is up in June meaning there is a possibility he could leave them next month.

He moved to Bristol Rovers in July 2018 on a free transfer from St Mirren and played 35 games for the Pirates last season, scoring four times.

Reilly previously spent his career in his native Scotland with spells at Queen of the South, Gretna 2008, Hearts and Dunfermline Athletic before making the move down the border.

He was shipped out on loan to Cheltenham in the summer by ex-Pirates manager Graham Coughlan but is now returning to Bristol with his future up in the air.