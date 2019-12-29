The 72
Leeds United forward Edward Nketiah (14), on loan from Arsenal, during the EFL Cup match between Leeds United and Stoke City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 27 August 2019.
Leeds United fans comment after they receive much wished for gift with team news

Leeds United are a side built around Marcelo Bielsa’s footballing vision, there is no doubt about that at all. Since the legendary Argentinian came to Elland Road, all has changed and for the better.

One of Bielsa’s chief tenets has been player loyalty and this can be seen in the way that he has stuck by Patrick Bamford through thick and thin, productive and lean times. That loyalty has paid off with the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough man returning 10 goals and much-improved hold-up play.

One by-product of this loyalty by Bielsa is that Arsenal loanee starlet Eddie Nketiah has been reduced to something of a bit-part role over the first half-season of his season-long loan deal at Elland Road. it is safe to say that Nketiah’s loan hasn’t spun out the way that many were hoping for it to do so for the uber-talented forward.

He’s appeared for just 380 minutes in the Sky Bet Championship, never starting a game for United this campaign, scoring three league goals as a part of the five goals across 17 appearances in all competitions for the Whites. That level of play (representing around 17% of total available minutes played by Leeds United this season) is said, by some, to not be enough for Arsenal and there were grumblings of a return to the Etihad Stadium.

He’d not started a game for the Whites in the Championship, with many fans seeing this to mean an automatic recall was on the cards. Those Arsenal grumblings and fan worries might need to be postponed with today’s team selection news for the match against Birmingham City.

This news will fill Leeds fans with a sense of excitement as they sit primed to finally see just what the talented Nketiah has to offer the Whites. It is also bound to be encouraging that Tyler Roberts and Barry Douglas are both fit enough after recent absences to take their places on the bench at St Andrews.

However, the majority of the noise on Twitter from Leeds United fans is regarding this first start for Eddie Nketiah. Here’s a taste of what fans are saying as kick-off draws closer.

First up is a sceptic to Leeds United expanding on why Patrick Bamford isn’t playing.

This is then followed by a series of tweets from Leeds fans excited at the news the Gunner is readying to fire.


