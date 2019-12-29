West Brom chief outlines January transfer window plans

West Brom have plans in place if Grady Diangana is recalled by West Ham United or they lose Nathan Ferguson in January.

Diagana has impressed on loan from the Hammers in the first half of this season and could be recalled by his parent club this winter. This decision may rest with whoever the new manager of the Premier League side is.

Ferguson, who is 19 years-old, is out of contract at the Hawthorns at the end of the campaign and is attracting interest from elsewhere going into the upcoming transfer window.

West Brom’s sporting and technical directors Luke Dowling has provided an update on the club’s plans, as per a report by Birmingham Live: “We have reached that time of year when supporters inevitably become excited and curious about the reopening of the transfer window, and what it may mean for their clubs.”

“Our scouting and recruitment team have been operating with these elements [the futures of Grady Diangana and Nathan Ferguson]obviously influencing their thinking. We are working towards what we want to do in the summer but naturally there are ideas about how we might compensate from the loss of Grady should he be recalled.”

He added: “I believe there are other key changes from a year ago which should encourage us to think we should adapt and having a head coach with the experience and quality of Slaven (Bilic) is certainly one of them.”

“Obviously the loan market can be an attractive option and I think we could be looking at this as we did last year.”