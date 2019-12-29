Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic and Stoke City linked with Sheffield United striker

Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke is a wanted man in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic and Stoke City are all interested in signing him in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider.

Clarke, who is 34 years-old, has fallen out-of-favour with the Blades in the Premier League and is being allowed to leave the club this winter.

The experienced forward has made just two appearances this term for Chris Wilder’s side but is not short of options next month.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, of whom he joined in the last January window.

Clarke signed for Sheffield United in 2016 from Bury and has since made 93 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 31 goals to help them rise from League One to the top flight.

He is a vastly experienced striker in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 games in his career to date with spells at the likes of Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Swindon Town and Coventry City in the past.

He also played for Charlton in 2012 and the Addicks are being linked with a move for him again now.

Stoke and Huddersfield have also been credited with an interest as they both look to bolster their attacking options to help in their respective battles for survival this season in the Championship.