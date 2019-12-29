QPR and Preston North End pursuing cut-price deal for League Two starlet

According to Football Insider, Championship pair Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End are keeping a close eye on the situation of Salford City winger Brandon Thomas-Asante, who could be available on a cut-price deal this January.

Salford City’s 21-year-old forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is out of contract at the end of the season after initially signing for the club on a short-term deal in the summer transfer window, joining from National League outfit Ebbsfleet United on a free transfer just a month after signing for the Fleet.

Now, having hit an impressive run of form of late, Thomas-Asante is reported to be attracting the attention of clubs in League One and the Championship. Football Insider has said that two Championship sides that are interested in the young forward ahead of the January transfer window are Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End.

Both Mark Waburton and Alex Neil will be looking to bring some fresh faces in January, but both will have to do so on a limited budget. And, with Thomas-Asante’s deal expiring in the summer, he could leave Salford City on the cheap next month. Ammies boss Graham Alexander is hoping he remains at the Peninsula Stadium this winter but is aware that his strong form combined with his expiring contract is likely to catch the attention of clubs.

Thomas-Asante started his career with MK Dons, coming through their youth ranks before spending time on loan with the likes of Sutton United and Oxford City. He played a total of 35 times for the club’s senior team before signing for Ebbsfleet on a free in August 2019. He was with Ebbsfleet for under a month, playing three times before leaving for Salford City.