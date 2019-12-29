Bristol City forward on the radar of Sunderland

According to a report from The Sun (as cited by The Boot Room), Bristol City’s young forward Antoine Semenyo is wanted on loan by League One side Sunderland in the upcoming January transfer window.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is coming under increasing pressure after a dreadful start to his time as Black Cats boss, and with the January transfer window opening in a matter of days, he will be hoping to add to his ranks and put his own mark on the squad, keen to improve on their form in 2020.

Now, it has been reported that one player on the radar of the League One side is Bristol City starlet Antoine Semenyo, who could head out of Ashton Gate on loan in the upcoming transfer window. Sunderland are reported to be interested in bringing the youngster in on loan for the remainder of the season, with the club in desperate need of more firepower in their attacking ranks.

Semenyo has been involved in the Robins’ first-team picture so far this season, playing 10 times in all competitions for Lee Johnson’s side, starting in three Championship matches and featuring in all but one matchday squad. He has scored one goal in the process, coming against Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup First Round, in which Bristol City were defeated 8-7 on penalties after initially drawing 3-3-.

It will be interesting to see if Lee Johnson is keen to keep Semenyo under his wing at Ashton Gate for the rest of the season to keep a closer eye on his development, or if he will allow him to head out on loan where he will have the chance to pick up more first-team experience.