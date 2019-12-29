Blackburn Rovers’ position over potential signing of Dack replacement revealed

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that if the club want to sign a replacement for the injured Bradley Dack, they will have to sell some players beforehand.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack had suffered an ACL injury in the club’s 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic, leaving the playmaker out of action beyond the end of the season and potentially into the opening months of the 2020/21 campaign.

After the injury, speculation over who could take the place of Dack has begun to surface. Rovers could look to their current squad to replace Dack, with the likes of Joe Rothwell, Ben Brereton, Lewis Holtby and more in contention for a starting place in Dack’s absence. On the other hand, they could look to sign a new number 10 to cover for Dack.

However, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said that if the club did want to sign a new number 10, they would have to offload some players beforehand. He said:

“If there is some wheeling and dealing to be done, we’re not sat here with loads of cash to go and buy another big name No.10. Let’s see if someone leaves and we can create some space in the budget.

“If that happens then maybe we will sign someone. If not then there’s the likes of Holtby, Rothwell, Buckley, Brereton, Samuel, they have to step up alongside the likes of Gallagher and Graham and help us.”