Derby County starlet praises Cocu after first-team breakthrough

Speaking to Derby County’s official website, Derby County youngster Jason Knight has moved to praise Rams boss Philip Cocu for his work since arriving at the club, pointing out that he has shown a lot of trust in some of the club’s young players since his arrival.

Since the appointment of Philip Cocu as Derby County manager, the likes of Jason Knight, Morgan Whittaker, Lee Buchanan and Louis Sibley have all been in and around the first-team picture at Pride Park, with 18-year-old Knight playing in 14 games across all competitions for the Rams.

Now, with 2019 coming to an end, Knight has spoken to Derby County’s official website to reflect on a successful year, praising Cocu for putting his trust in himself and some of the other young players so far this season. He said:

“The manager has been great with me from the first day of pre-season in Florida. He has worked really hard with all of us and especially the young players to try and develop us. I think also he has shown a lot of trust, putting us on in games when I suppose some managers wouldn’t. I think I will be a better player for the experiences I’ve had and it’s always drilled into us to work hard and the chances will come.

“It was a big surprise as I was back home in Ireland,” Knight went on to say when reflecting on his first call up to the senior team earlier this season.

“I got a phone call the day after I got home that I needed to fly over to Leeds. I didn’t know if I was going to be in the stands or with the players, but I was excited. It was a special moment and a special month but looking back on it I wanted to improve on it.”