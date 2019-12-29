Birmingham City continue talks with midfield prodigy as Manchester United interest persists

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has said that he is continuing to hold frequent conversations with young midfielder Jude Bellingham, as interest from Premier League giants Manchester United persists in the run-up to the January transfer window.

As reported here on The72, Manchester United’s reported interest in Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham is continuing to persist with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Bellingham has emerged into the Blues’ first-team picture in the first half of this season and has shown no signs of fading out of Pep Clotet’s plans any time soon. The 16-year-old has played 20 times in the Championship, starting 15 times and netting twice in the process, providing one assist as well.

Now, with Manchester United’s interest persisting, Clotet has said to Birmingham Live that the club are continuing to communicate with Bellingham. He said:

“The only thing I can say is that I have a lot of conversations with Jude to help him make the best of himself, as well as the players having a lot of conversations with him, and he has never mentioned anything else. I have never seen him not focused on us, and only on us. The club hasn’t mentioned anything to me about Jude Bellingham.

“It’s normal that the scouts are coming and I think that’s good for us. It’s good for the club to attract this kind of attention. We have a lot of good players here, not only Jude, so they might see someone else and that’s only good for everyone. I think Jude is very committed to doing his best for this club.”