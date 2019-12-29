Portsmouth nearing deal for 21-year-old National League forward

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Portsmouth are closing in on a deal for Bromley’s 21-year-old attacker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild ahead of the January transfer window, stealing a march on their rivals in the pursuit for the former Charlton Athletic man.

Football League clubs are starting to ramp up their preparation for the January transfer window and some clubs are already completing deals to bolster their squads for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign. One club who are said to be close to completing some early business is League One side Portsmouth.

Pompey have shot up the table recently after a poor start to the campaign, sitting in 8th place just one point away from the top six. Kenny Jackett is keen to add some new faces to his squad to boost their hopes of promotion and one man he believes can do so is Bromley attacker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Hackett-Fairchild has been a star performer for Bromley so far this season, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances for Neil Smith’s side, with the National League side currently sat in 3rd spot. Now, it has been reported that the 21-year-old is close to joining Portsmouth.

Hackett-Fairchild started his career in the youth set-up at Dagenham and Redbridge, spending time with Dulwich Hamlet on loan before joining Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in 2016. He had stints on loan with Boreham Wood and Bromley while also playing 24 times for the Addicks’ first-team, scoring twice and providing one assist.