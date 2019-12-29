Portsmouth, Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town chasing Luton Town forward

According to a report from Football Insider, League One trio Portsmouth, Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town are all interested in a potential deal for Luton Town’s out of favour attacker Elliot Lee in the January transfer window.

With the January transfer window around the corner, it is being claimed that Luton Town could be willing to listen to offers for forward Elliot Lee in the January transfer window. Lee is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available in next month, and a number of League One sides are reported to be holding an interest in the forward.

Third-tier trio Portsmouth, Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town have all been linked with a move for Lee in the January transfer window, appealing to his reported suitors because of his experience of winning promotion to the Championship from League One.

West Ham academy graduate Lee has played just six times for Luton Town this season, making only three appearances in the Championship so far this season, with his last league start coming on the opening day of the season. He has played three times in the EFL Cup so far, scoring once in a win over Ipswich Town in the opening round.

Lee made his breakthrough into senior football with West Ham, starring for their Under-23s side before going on to play seven times for the club’s first-team, netting one goal. He spent time on loan with Colchester United twice (19 appearances, three goals and one assist), Southend United, Luton Town (11 appearances, three goals and one assist) and Blackpool (four appearances) before joining Barnsley on a free transfer in 2016.

He left the Tykes after one season and has been with Luton Town since, taking his appearance total to 97, scoring 28 goals and laying on eight assists along the way.