Blackpool snap up ex-Ipswich Town and Rotherham United attacker

Blackpool have confirmed on their official club website that winger Grant Ward – formerly of Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Tottenham Hotspur – has joined the club on an initial 18-month deal, with the option for a further year included in the contract.

League One side Blackpool have said on their official club website that they have beaten a number of other sides to the signature of 25-year-old attacking midfielder Grant Ward, signing the former Spurs youngster on a free transfer after his departure from Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window.

Ward left Ipswich in the summer while continuing to recover from a serious injury and now, he joins the Tangerines ahead of the January transfer window to bolster Simon Gryason’s attacking options for the second half of the League One season.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the confirmation of his arrival, Ward has said that after bein welcomed with open arms, he is looking forward to getting started at Bloomfield Road. He said:

“I’ve spoken to the manager and the owner and they’ve welcomed me with open arms. I’m coming to a team that wants to progress and the owner wants the area to do well. I’m excited to be part of it.”

Ward came through the youth academy at Spurs and spent time out on loan with the likes of Chicago Fire, Coventry City and Rotherham United before departing the Premier League side to join Ipswich Town on a permanent deal. Now, he links up with Blackpool to complete his return from injury.