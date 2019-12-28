West Brom tipped for transfer raid on Championship rivals for defensive reinforcement

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre Live (Saturday 28 December – 14:44), Sky Bey Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion are looking to raid rivals Reading for their skipper Liam Moore.

Sky Sports reported earlier today that West Brom are looking ahead to January, and the opening of the winter transfer window, with an eye on adding Reading star Liam Cooper to their table-topping ranks. The media giants say that his addition is somewhat foisted on the Baggies due to injury to starting centre-back, Kyle Bartley.

Bartley went over on his ankle earlier this month against Brentford and his place has been taken by Dara O’Shea. However, West Brom doesn’t see this as an ideal situation and, according to Sky Sports, “feel that the 25-year-old former Leicester centre-back will significantly strengthen their defensive options.”

Moore signed for Reading from Leicester City in late-August 2016, joining the Royals for a fee of around £1million. The Loughborough-born defender has since featured in 161 games for the Berkshire side, including 23 this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

A somewhat mixed season thus far has seen Reading sitting in 15th after 24 games, already 10 points shy of the last of the playoff places currently held by Preston North End. West Bromwich Albion are riding high at the moment and they are looking to bounce back to the Premier League after heartache in last season’s play-off semi-final.

Reading take on Preston North End tomorrow, followed by a New Year’s Day game next Wednesday away at Fulham. If Sky Sports are correct, then pretty soon afterwards Liam Moore could be a West Brom player.