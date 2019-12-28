West Brom starlet linked with Leeds United wanted by Europa League side

According to a report from Football Insider, West Brom youngster Rayhaan Tulloch – who has been linked with Leeds United and a number of Premier League sides ahead of the January transfer window – is now wanted by Scottish Premiership and Europa League side Rangers.

In the run-up to the January transfer window, we have covered reports here on The72 claiming that Leeds United and a number of Premier League sides were interested in West Brom’s young striker Rayhaan Tulloch, with his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

The likes of Aston Villa, Wolves, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Leeds United, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland have all been linked with a move for the West Brom Under-23s striker ahead of the upcoming transfer window. A number of clubs from Europe are also reported to be interested in Tulloch, with Lyon, Marseille and RB Leipzig all linked. And now, it has been said that Rangers are also keeping an eye on his situation at The Hawthorns.

Tulloch has been a prolific goalscorer for the Baggies at youth level, netting 23 goals and providing seven assists in 39 games for the club’s Under-18s side. He has also scored 10 goals and laid on six assists for the Under-23s in a total of 44 appearances. Tulloch has played for the West Brom senior team twice, both coming in the FA Cup last season and is yet to appear for Slaven Bilic this season.

With a number of teams interested, it will be interesting to see if Tulloch remains with West Brom or moves away in either the January or summer transfer windows.