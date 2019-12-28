Swansea City eyeing up loan swoop for Bristol City man after missing out on summer deal

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Swansea City are interested in signing Bristol City man Kasey Palmer in the January transfer window after missing out on a deal for him in the summer transfer window.

In the summer transfer window, Swansea City were keen to snap up midfielder Kasey Palmer from Chelsea, with Steve Cooper looking to link up with Palmer after working with him in the England set-up. However, the Swans were unable to bring him to the Liberty Stadium and he instead joined fellow Championship side Bristol City in a permanent deal.

Now, however, with the January transfer window just a matter of days away, it has been reported that Swansea City are interested in the possibility of signing Palmer on loan from Bristol City after missing out on a summer deal.

So far this season, Palmer has played 19 times for Lee Johnson’s Robins over the course of the first half of the campaign, scoring once and providing three assists in the process. The 23-year-old has started 11 times, coming off the bench on eight occasions. In the summer, it was reported that it took £3.5 million for Chelsea to allow Palmer to join Bristol City on a permanent basis.

Palmer has amassed plenty of experience at Championship level in the early stages of his career. The Chelsea youth academy graduate has spent time on loan with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

With Palmer featuring frequently over the course of the season so far, it will be interesting to see if Swansea are successful in their rumoured pursuit of the playmaker.