Hull City want deal for Barnsley’s former Leeds United starlet

According to a report from Football Insider, Hull City are in talks with fellow Championship side Barnsley over a potential deal for ex-Leeds United forward Mallik Wilks, with Tigers boss Grant McCann keen to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window.

Heading into the January transfer window, the majority of the transfer speculation at the KCOM Stadium has surrounded Hull City star Jarrod Bowen, with a number of teams in the Premier League and upper echelons of the Championship being linked with a move for the Tigers’ top scorer.

However, Grant McCann is keen to bolster his attacking options regardless of whether or not Bowen departs, and Hull City are said to be in talks over one potential deal heading into the January transfer window. Hull are reported to be in talks with fellow Championship side Barnsley over a possible deal for former Leeds United man Mallik Wilks.

Wilks, 21, only left Elland Road in the summer transfer window to link up with Barnsley, but he could be on the move again with Hull keen. He has not played in the Tykes’ last eight matches, featuring 16 times this season across all competitions but only managing one goal in a struggling Barnsley side.

Wilks came through the academy at Leeds United but only played once for the Whites’ first-team. He spent time out on loan in the Football League with Grimsby Town (six appearances), Accrington Stanley (24 appearances, five goals) and Doncaster Rovers (55 appearances, 16 goals and 12 assists).

Now, with the January transfer window just around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Hull’s reported talks with Barnsley materialise into anything serious.