“Love me some karma” Leeds United fans respond to Klich show after Whites equaliser

It was a scrappy game was the Leeds United vs Preston encounter on Boxing Day at Elland Road. The visiting Lilywhites won the first-half, a half of football where they got to grips with a stuttering Whites display and took the game to them.

It was such a move that brought about their first-half opener. Mateusz Klich dallied for too long whilst in possession in the Preston half. The ball was quickly played out wide to Tom Barkhuizen who then fed it through to Alan Browne. Browne remained composed and placed the ball across Kiko Casilla into the far corner of the net.

Whilst Preston were ascendant in the first 45, United came out roaring and took the game to Preston in the second half. Wave after wave of attacks bore down at the Lancastrians who were forced back into a more defensive mindset. The Whites began to create more chances as Preston began to be opened up more. That pressure finally bore fruit for Leeds with Stuart Dallas’ late, deflected equaliser.

It was a goal that brought about more frenetic than usual Leeds United limbs in the stands. It also brought about the following reaction from Mateusz Klich in the goal’s immediate aftermath.

Klich’s reaction to Dallas’ equaliser was to get right into the face on Preston’s Ben Pearson, a player who many Leeds United fans would attest to as being guilty of a lot of niggle during the game itself. It’s an aspect of Klich’s character that Whites fans have seen before with water being tipped down a Bolton player’s neck in one game and his now infamous goal against Aston Villa.

It was a reaction that had some Preston North End fans commenting but the majority of comments came from Leeds United fans themselves. These fans are congratulatory of Klich and what he did. Here’s a handful of their responses.

First of all, a Preston fan added their comment, to the original video – only for @e-LeedsUnited to fire right back.

https://twitter.com/e_LeedsUnited/status/1210714214454714369?s=20

Then it was a flood of Leeds United fans who took over with their comments.

Some man is @Cli5hy and love me some karma!!!!!! Ain’t no one better than klich at shithousing #hesoneofus #alaw #mot — 💙💛 (@WAFLL1919_) December 28, 2019

Top shithouse our Klich 😍 — RhodesMate💛🤍💙 (@_rhodesy_) December 27, 2019

@stecrawfordLUFC some boy is klich — Alex Barton 💙💛 (@Barton0802) December 27, 2019

One of the best acts of shithousery I’ve seen this season that — Kris Yelland 💙💛 (@YellsALAW) December 28, 2019

I once got booked for shithousery like that. 😂😂😂😂😂 — andrew (@andrew99003736) December 28, 2019

Klichy shithousery and Alioski pointing at laughing at the guy who shoved after seeing it went in. What a bloody video😂😂 — Shauna Yates (@Shortieyates04) December 28, 2019