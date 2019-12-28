Leeds United fans comment on Nketiah situation after interesting view from Phil Hay

Eddie Nketiah has not been a lost soul at Elland Road, far from it. Yet many Leeds United fans will see the loan move for Nketiah as an expensive one and one where the much-admired striker hasn’t been utilised in line with reputation or financial outlay.

Observers, as indicated above, point out that Nketiah’s Elland Road loan hasn’t spun out the way that many were hoping for it to do so for the uber-talented forward. He’s appeared for just 380 minutes in the Sky Bet Championship, never starting a game for United this campaign, scoring three league goals as a part of the five goals across 17 appearances in all competitions for the Whites.

That level of play (representing around 17% of total available minutes played by Leeds United this season) is said, by some, to not be enough for Arsenal. These pundits and observers are saying that the Gunners are primed to recall Nketiah part-way through his loan at Elland Road.

In a way, you cannot blame the Gunners for thinking in this way. Nketiah is seen as the ‘real deal’ and you’d like to think that any side with him at their disposal would bend over backwards to accommodate him into their set-up. That’s not the case at Leeds Untied; Marcelo Bielsa is a man not for turning or bending over backwards.

Athletic reporter Phil Hay does put forward a very interesting view on matters concerning Eddie Nketiah and the situation he finds himself in at Elland Road in the following podcast excerpt.

https://twitter.com/TheSquareBall/status/1210900784407289856?s=20

Phil Hay, speaking on the above podcast excerpt, says: “I don’t know what you think. I don’t know whether you think, ‘actually at this stage it would be quite helpful for the club to rid themselves of this Nketiah narrative which just will not go away of? Is he playing enough? Is he gonna play enough? Why isn’t he in the team? How does Bielsa get him into the team?’ I wonder whether it will be actually good for everybody to step away from that.”

Of course, a view like that is not going to be allowed to simply be spoken unchallenged by Leeds United fans, that proving to be the case.

in no way am I suggesting they don’t need another striker. Can’t possibly go forward with no cover for Bamford — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 28, 2019

probably not but that in itself is why there’s doubt around Nketiah’s future – because he is that good and can’t get a regular game here. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 28, 2019

I don’t think he thinks it’s beneath him. He just wants to be playing more. But it was hard to make an argument for that while the form was so good pre-Christmas — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 28, 2019

Aside from Phil Hay replying to some Leeds fans and their questioning of his views, there are comments from other Whites fans too. Here’s a handful of what they have to say.

It’s one of the reasons I felt in the Summer we should of invested in Kent instead of Nketiah & long term more beneficial. This isn’t me saying I’m unhappy or Leeds made the wrong move I just feel Kent would of been the better option long term. — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) December 28, 2019

I prefer having good players available. ‘Is Nketiah going play?’ is better problem than ‘if Bamford can’t play we’re screwed’. — John Joe (@jwrt73) December 28, 2019

Surely for once its a healthy headache. A player trying to get into a team playing well!! When surely he gets a chance he should be ready to take it with both hands — Damian Staniforth (@Damo_1983) December 28, 2019

Whichever way that Nketiah’s progress is interpreted at Elland Road this season, the final answer as to whether he stays or goes will likely come early in January.