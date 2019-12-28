The 72
Millwall to sign players before letting anyone leave

Millwall will sign players before letting anyone leave the club next month.

Their manager Gary Rowett is going into his first transfer window in charge of the Lions and is eager to bring in some signings to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

The London side are currently 12th in the Championship and are five points off the Play-Offs.

They are in the hunt for some new faces to help close the gap between them and the top six going into the second-half of the campaign.

Rowett has provided an update ahead of January, as per a report by London News Online: “Until we do some business then nobody will go out. Until we decide what we want to do, because we haven’t got a bigger squad, the last thing we want to do right now is let lots of players go out on loan for their own benefit and not benefit us.”

“I always try and balance it off. I always try to be fair if someone is not getting any game time. I don’t feel it is right to stand in the way of their career and development. But it also has to be right for Millwall.”

He admitted: “One or two might go out on loan. They probably need game time. The U23s is a good league but there is nothing like playing league football, that’s the next stage.”


