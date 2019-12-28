Cardiff City planning hefty January clear-out

Cardiff City are planning a clear-out in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Bluebirds are looking to trim down on their large squad to help balance the books and pave the way for a couple of new faces.

Their manager, Neil Harris, has done a steady job since taking over from Neil Warnock and wants to offload some players next month.

He has said, as per a report by Wales Online: “I have assessed my players now. I have got an idea of players I want to move forward with and some that can go, move on and play football. Players won’t just be judged on what they do on the pitch. They will be judged on standards on the training ground. If they haven’t got discipline they will not play for me.”

“Heart and desire and respect are massive. If you haven’t got all that you won’t play for me. Some need to be better or they won’t play.”

He added: “There has to be a long-term goal as well – it can’t always be short-termism. Where’s the long-term plan here? Where’s the academy lads coming through – the pathway for them? I want to build all that. You want to have a younger squad but you have to get success overnight as well, so it’s balancing the two.”

The Welsh side are currently 11th in the Championship and are five points off the Play-Offs.