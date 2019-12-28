Blackpool want Sheffield United defender but face competition

Blackpool want to sign Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan on a permanent deal.

The centre-back’s loan deal at Bloomfield Road expires next month and they are keen on wrapping up a deal to sign him, according to a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The Seasiders will have to bat away interest from elsewhere to land his signature in January though.

Heneghan, who is 26 years-old, also spent the whole of the last campaign on loan at Blackpool and they were able to bring the centre-half back over the summer with him way down the pecking order at Bramall Lane.

The Manchester-born man started his career with spells in the academies at Everton and Stoke City before dropping into non-league with Chester in 2014.

Motherwell snapped him up a year later and brought him up to the Scottish Premiership for a season.

Heneghan impressed during his time with the Well and moved to Sheffield United in August 2017 for an undisclosed fee. However, he found opportunities hard to come by with the Blades and was loaned out to Blackpool last term whilst they were gaining promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

He has found a home with the Tangerines and has established himself as a key player for them over the past season-and-a-half. With his career at Sheffield United seemingly over, Heneghan has a decision to make on his next career move going into next month’s transfer window.