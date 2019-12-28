Blackpool boss comments on rumours linking his side with Leeds United defender

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has said he is prioritising signing attacking players in January.

The Seasiders side have been linked with Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle, who is currently on loan at fellow League One side Fleetwood Town.

However, when asked about this, their manager said, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette: “After the last two games it’s probably the top end of the pitch more where we need to look at and the creative side. Defensively I don’t think we’ve looked too bad but we’re still looking in all areas of the pitch.”

The Tangerines are currently 10th in the league and are two points off the Play-Offs.

Grayson has admitted that they are looking to get some deals done this winter to boost his squad ahead of the second-half of the season: “I would have thought so. I think we will be doing business quite early in one or two positions I think we need to improve on.”

“We have a daily process of where we think we are but we’ve got to focus on the Tranmere and Rotherham games first. We can’t do anything about our squad just yet but it is something we’ve got to look at.”

Blackpool could face a battle to hold on to duo Armand Gnanduillet and Jordan Thompson, who may both be attracting interest from the Championship this winter.