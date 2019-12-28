MK Dons plotting deals ahead of a busy transfer window

MK Dons are looking to bring in some new faces in the upcoming January transfer window.

Russell Martin’s side are in the hunt for some experience to bring into their squad going into the second-half of the season.

The Dons are currently in the relegation zone in League One and are two points from safety.

Martin has provided a transfer update ahead of next month, as per their official club website: “We need to improve. I knew what I was coming into and I know what we need. We’re in a position where we might be able to get that soon.”

“Since I took over, we’ve been looking at what we need. Every game has given us a bit more clarity in terms of what we need. We need a bit of help and works been underway for weeks on that.”

He added: “Our players are good enough at this level but the squad is a bit unbalanced and we lack certain things. There are a few key areas where we need people but we’ve also lost some experience and we lack a bit of that nouse on the pitch. We need a bit more experience to help the boys we’ve got.”

“How early we can do our business, I don’t know, because January can be very difficult. We are aware of what we need and it’s up to us to make sure that whoever we bring in, improves the team. This a brilliant Football Club to play for so who wouldn’t want to come here. It’s up to us to find the right ones to come and do that.”