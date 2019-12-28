Sheffield Wednesday midfielder is Premier League class according to his manager

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk believes his midfielder Barry Bannan is Premier League quality.

The 30-year-old is in his fifth season now at Hillsborough and is closing in on 200 appearances for the club.

Bannan, who is a Scotland international with 27 caps to his name, is a key reason why the Owls are currently fourth in the Championship table.

His manager Monk has been full of praise for him this week and has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: “Barry’s a fantastic player, I knew that before I came. He’s a brilliant professional and he’s got a bit of everything about him. He’s tenacious, he’s driven and he’s good with the other players.”

“He has to be one of the best midfielders in this league ability-wise, vision-wise and performance-wise. He’s playing very, very well, he’s helping this team and he wants to win. They’re the type of players you want. He has the ability to play in the Premier League and he’s proved that in the past. He has to keep doing what he’s doing because he gives a lot to the team. Everyone respects him and he respects them by performing and working hard in training every day.”

He added: “That’s an example to all the younger lads who look up to him and the senior lads who look to him with respect. He’s fantastic lad and vitally important to us so we need him to continue the form he’s in.”