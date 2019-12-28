Scottish Premiership side targeting Stoke City’s international duo

Hearts are targeting Stoke City duo Peter Etebo and Mame Biram Diouf.
The Scottish Premiership side are looking to take the international duo off the hands of the Potters, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.
Hearts are planning a winter raid on the Championship side with their assistant manager Austin MacPhee a friend of Stoke boss Michael O’Neill.
The Jam Tarts’ manager Daniel Stendel is also keen on Stoke duo Adam Davies and Liam Lindsay, of whom he both worked with at Barnsley, as per The72.
Stendel has said to Edinburgh Evening News: “At the moment I can’t say we will bring in this player or that player. What I can say is I would prefer in this situation that I know the player a little bit more than just knowing they are a good player. Every good player is not the best player for us.”
“We need the right mentality and the right attitude – and we need them not to be injured every two weeks. We can have the best player but if he can only play five games.. This is the reason I would prefer, if we bring in players, they are ones I know can help us immediately and not in four weeks or six weeks.”
Both Etebo and Diouf are likely to leave Stoke next month to free up space in the squad and help balance the books. They would both be impressive coups by Hearts if they can bring them in.