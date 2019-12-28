Scottish Premiership side targeting Stoke City’s international duo

Hearts are targeting Stoke City duo Peter Etebo and Mame Biram Diouf.

The Scottish Premiership side are looking to take the international duo off the hands of the Potters, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Hearts are planning a winter raid on the Championship side with their assistant manager Austin MacPhee a friend of Stoke boss Michael O’Neill.

The Jam Tarts’ manager Daniel Stendel is also keen on Stoke duo Adam Davies and Liam Lindsay, of whom he both worked with at Barnsley, as per The72.

Stendel has said to Edinburgh Evening News: “At the moment I can’t say we will bring in this player or that player. What I can say is I would prefer in this situation that I know the player a little bit more than just knowing they are a good player. Every good player is not the best player for us.”