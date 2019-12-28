Hearts eager to bring in former Barnsley goalkeeper

Hearts want to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies next month.

The Scottish Premiership side are plotting a move for the 27-year-old, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

The new Hearts boss Daniel Stendel knows Davies from managing him at Barnsley and wants to reunite with him in Scotland. He is also interested in bringing his former Tykes defender Liam Lindsay, also now at Stoke, to Edinburgh as well.

Davies, who is a Wales international with a single cap to his name, joined Stoke on a free transfer at the end of June but is yet to have made an appearance for their first team having been used as a back-up so far.

He could therefore be allowed to depart in January in search of more game time and Hearts is a likely destination for him now.

Davies was born in Germany but started his career at Everton before switching to Sheffield Wednesday as a youngster in 2012. He never played for the Owls’ senior side and left for Barnsley two years later.

He quick became the Tykes’ number and went on to make 209 appearances for the Yorkshire side, helping them win promotion from League One twice and the Football League Trophy during his five years at Oakwell.

His move to Stoke hasn’t worked out but he could now be set to link up with Stendel again at Hearts this winter.