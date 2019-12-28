Stoke City boss comments on striker’s future

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill is calm over the contract situation of striker Tyrese Campbell.

The youngster’s current deal expires at the end of the season meaning he could attract interest from elsewhere in January.

Nevertheless, the former Northern Ireland manager believes Campbell, who scored against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, can offer his side plenty in the second-half of the campaign.

He has said, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live: “We’ve had meetings since I came here and the situation has been there since before I came in. He’s a young player with a lot to offer. Probably the one thing is, having so many players here to evaluate has made it difficult for me to get Tyrese closer to the team than what we would have done to date.”

“But we’ve only been in the building six weeks and I would certainly like Ty to be closer to the team now. He’s shown what he’s capable of. He’s a great finisher, a good lad as well who wants to do well, and it was a big moment for him. Hopefully he can contribute between now and the end of the season.”

Campbell, who is 19 years-old, joined Stoke in 2016 having previously played for Manchester City. The England Under-20 international spent time on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season and will be eager to get more minutes under his belt now after his goal on Thursday.