The 72
Middlesbrough fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England on 7 May 2016.
Championship

Middlesbrough first team defender signs new contract until 2023

By
Middlesbrough have several players approaching the end of their contracts this season, and are hoping to tie down first teamers to keep them at the club.

Middlesbrough have since offered a long term contract to youngster Hayden Coulson, who pens a new deal keeping him at The Riverside until 2023, the club has confirmed.

Coulson is not one of the seven players nearing the end of their contracts, but he is equally, if not more important. He has established himself as a first team regular under new boss Jonathan Woodgate, and has deputised for the injured captain George Friend at left back.

Even when Friend returned to the fold, Woodgate opted to play him in the centre of defence, meaning Coulson could continue on the left side of the back five.

“I’ve always had a lot of belief in Hayden, he did really well in pre-season and has taken his chance with the first team,” said Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate in an interview on Middlesbrough’s official website.

“He’s an example to the young players in our Academy and we believe he has a great future at this football club.”

“I think I have played well this season with the opportunities I’ve been given,” responded Coulson.

“So to be rewarded with the contract – I’m over the moon to still be at the club and to be here for years to come yet.

But it’s not all down to his own ability claims Coulson, who mentions three particular players who have helped him this season, two of which are out of contract in the summer.

“The young ones bring the energy and the excitement, but we’ve got the experienced players like Dani [Ayala], Randz [Darren Randolph], Jonny [Howson], they pull you through it too” he said.

Ayala and Howson will also need to be tied down to new contracts soon. With the January transfer window open next week, clubs may see a chance to poach a potential bargain.


