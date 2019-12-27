Leeds United fans respond after Nketiah tweet and Wright reply

He’s not been a lost soul at Elland Road, far from it. Yet many Leeds United fans see the loan move for Eddie Nketiah as an expensive one and one where the much-admired striker hasn’t been used to the height of his potential.

Observers, as indicated above, point out that Nketiah’s Elland Road loan hasn’t spun out the way that many were envisioning for the uber-talented forward. He’s appeared for just 380 minutes in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring three league goals as a part of the five goals across 17 appearances in all competitions for the Whites.

However, that level of play (representing around 17% of total available minutes) is said to not be enough for Arsenal, with some pundits and observers saying that the Gunners are primed to recall Nketiah part-way through his loan at Elland Road. Phil Hay provides the latest update on this front:

Have spoken to a few more people about Nketiah. Talks between Leeds and Arsenal about him staying next month very much ongoing. Not a case of Nketiah being unhappy at Leeds – just wants to be playing more (and Arsenal want him to be playing more too). #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 27, 2019

Yet, when Nketiah came on against Preston North End in the 1-1 Boxing Day, Leeds United fans saw glimpses of just what the young Gunner is capable of. His pace and acceleration worried a tiring Lilywhites defence and his flicks and turns drew both fouls and a yellow card for Paul Huntingdon. He also had a leaping header turned away and around the post by Preston keeper Declan Rudd as the visitors battled to stay in the game.

These glimpses were enough to give United fans an insight into just what Nketiah can offer the Whites. It was also a display that encouraged the Arsenal youngster to tweet the following:

The tweet from Nketiah received plenty of attention from Leeds United fans but it also was a tweet that former Arsenal legend Ian Wright responded to with a retweet that included the following comment:

Immediate impact yesterday. All you can do 👊🏾♥️ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 27, 2019

Both tweets received a lot of attention from Leeds United fans. Here’s a handful of their responses.

Leeds United fans respond to Nketiah tweet and Ian Wright retweet

First up are responses to Nketiah’s initial tweet.

Massive role to play if you stay with us. — PJH LUFC (@pistol1603) December 26, 2019

Well played when you came on today. Helped turn the game around for us. — Tom Holynski (@ThommHol) December 26, 2019

Well played Eddie thought you added a spark and looked dangerous today well done — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) December 26, 2019

You know it, we know it. Love for Eddie does not diminish💙💛💙💛 — Channi Patel💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) December 26, 2019

Eddie, you will benefit from more knowledge from the master and playing your part in what should be a historical season for a massive club rather than being 4th choice for a struggling giant. Please see the season out and you will be rewarded — ledge200 (@easytiger69) December 26, 2019

Here’s how some fans reacted to Ian Wright’s retweet.

You’re correct for yesterday Ian, but it’s not always been the case. In other games we have looked weaker with his addition, especially if he has replaced PB. Don’t get me wrong I think he’s a massive asset but he doesn’t always turn things to gold. — Sparky (@Markford64LUFC) December 27, 2019

Work your magic @IanWright0 and persuade him to stay and send leeds to the premier league — Richard Mcgill (@richardmcgill20) December 27, 2019