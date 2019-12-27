The 72
Leeds Fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 30 January 2018. Photo by Ian Lyall.
Championship

Leeds United fans respond after Nketiah tweet and Wright reply

He’s not been a lost soul at Elland Road, far from it. Yet many Leeds United fans see the loan move for Eddie Nketiah as an expensive one and one where the much-admired striker hasn’t been used to the height of his potential.

Observers, as indicated above, point out that Nketiah’s Elland Road loan hasn’t spun out the way that many were envisioning for the uber-talented forward. He’s appeared for just 380 minutes in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring three league goals as a part of the five goals across 17 appearances in all competitions for the Whites.

However, that level of play (representing around 17% of total available minutes) is said to not be enough for Arsenal, with some pundits and observers saying that the Gunners are primed to recall Nketiah part-way through his loan at Elland Road. Phil Hay provides the latest update on this front:

Yet, when Nketiah came on against Preston North End in the 1-1 Boxing Day, Leeds United fans saw glimpses of just what the young Gunner is capable of. His pace and acceleration worried a tiring Lilywhites defence and his flicks and turns drew both fouls and a yellow card for Paul Huntingdon.  He also had a leaping header turned away and around the post by Preston keeper Declan Rudd as the visitors battled to stay in the game.

These glimpses were enough to give United fans an insight into just what Nketiah can offer the Whites. It was also a display that encouraged the Arsenal youngster to tweet the following:

The tweet from Nketiah received plenty of attention from Leeds United fans but it also was a tweet that former Arsenal legend Ian Wright responded to with a retweet that included the following comment:

Both tweets received a lot of attention from Leeds United fans. Here’s a handful of their responses.

Leeds United fans respond to Nketiah tweet and Ian Wright retweet

First up are responses to Nketiah’s initial tweet.

Here’s how some fans reacted to Ian Wright’s retweet.


