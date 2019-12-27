The 72
The 72
Joao Carvalho (10) shoots on goal during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers at the City Ground, Nottingham, England on 5 May 2019.
Championship

Nottingham Forest fans in Twitter rants after Carvalho departure rumours circulate

By on 0 Comments
Joao Carvalho (10) shoots on goal during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers at the City Ground, Nottingham, England on 5 May 2019.

It’s coming up to January 1, the opening of the winter transfer window and the last time that clubs have the opportunity to bolster their line-ups ahead of the remainder of their 2019/20 campaigns.

Once this window opens, fans will begin to see just how their sides are looking to shape up for the run-in. For Nottingham Forest fans, that look-in might have come a little ahead of New Year’s Day with rumours abound that João Carvalho is exiting the City Ground on his way to Greek side Olympiacos.

Carvalho is into his second season at Forest, having arrived as the club’s record signing at the opening of the summer transfer window on July 1 last year. His fee was one that raised more than a few eyebrows when it was announced that the much-capped Portugal youth international was joining the Championship side for £13.5milion.

His time at Forest has seen him make 57 appearances for the Reds, scoring six goals and providing nine assists. This season Carvalho has been underused by Forest, appearing in just 30% of their starting line-ups and fulfilling just 31% of their available minutes.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Blackburn Rovers boss confirms worst fears - star man out for the season

The news that Carvalho may be off is something that has raised a big concern amongst Forest fans, it is a surge that is continuing to grow and swell. What is making the reaction much worse and much more internecine is that Carvalho is effectively moving between clubs owned by the same man – Evangelos Marinakis.

It is safe to say that there is a lot of upset on Twitter about this rising rumour, a lot of upset indeed. Here’s a handful of the printable responses from angered Forest fans.

Carvalho leaving Forest rumour – fans not happy

Mind you, it isn’t a universal sense of gloom from Nottingham Forest fans with some pretty blase about the fact he could be about to leave.

https://twitter.com/s_redmist/status/1210590448839999488?s=20


About Author

Cynicism turned to optimism but without the woop woops and ringing bells. Leeds United supporter through thick and thin, more thin than anything recently. Write mainly about the Whites but turn my hand to other clubs. Lover of salted crisp sandwiches. Not a hipster.

Related Posts