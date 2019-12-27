Nottingham Forest fans in Twitter rants after Carvalho departure rumours circulate

It’s coming up to January 1, the opening of the winter transfer window and the last time that clubs have the opportunity to bolster their line-ups ahead of the remainder of their 2019/20 campaigns.

Once this window opens, fans will begin to see just how their sides are looking to shape up for the run-in. For Nottingham Forest fans, that look-in might have come a little ahead of New Year’s Day with rumours abound that João Carvalho is exiting the City Ground on his way to Greek side Olympiacos.

Carvalho is into his second season at Forest, having arrived as the club’s record signing at the opening of the summer transfer window on July 1 last year. His fee was one that raised more than a few eyebrows when it was announced that the much-capped Portugal youth international was joining the Championship side for £13.5milion.

His time at Forest has seen him make 57 appearances for the Reds, scoring six goals and providing nine assists. This season Carvalho has been underused by Forest, appearing in just 30% of their starting line-ups and fulfilling just 31% of their available minutes.

The news that Carvalho may be off is something that has raised a big concern amongst Forest fans, it is a surge that is continuing to grow and swell. What is making the reaction much worse and much more internecine is that Carvalho is effectively moving between clubs owned by the same man – Evangelos Marinakis.

It is safe to say that there is a lot of upset on Twitter about this rising rumour, a lot of upset indeed. Here’s a handful of the printable responses from angered Forest fans.

Carvalho leaving Forest rumour – fans not happy

Apparently Carvalho off to Olympiacos after successful talks between Evangelos Marinakis and Evangelos Marinakis. — Silverdale Appreciation Society (@dalesilvermate) December 27, 2019

Im pretty confident if carvalho goes he will show all the delusional #nffc fans 🖕🏼 to what a talent that boy is. We should build teams round him. It’s okay tho we have super Yates 🙄 — IF (@fisher0115) December 27, 2019

Heartbreaking to probably see carvalho go. Ridiculous technical player but championship isn't for him I dont think. But if we can get the money back for him then i would sell and see who we can get in.#nffc — Paddy Reston (@PaddyReston) December 27, 2019

Mind you, it isn’t a universal sense of gloom from Nottingham Forest fans with some pretty blase about the fact he could be about to leave.

Unpopular opinion – Carvalho is one of the most overrated #NFFC players we've ever had and I won't be bothered to see him go. Of course he has a lot of talent, skill and potential but he's nowhere near consistent enough. I'd take Silva over Carvalho any day 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Haych Parker (@Haych_Pea) December 27, 2019

With Carvalho, it’s a tough one really. He doesn’t currently fit into our best side with the way we set-up and hasn’t produced anywhere near his best this season. £10m+ re-invested to some extent in a player who fits the system and will create goals isn’t THAT bad. #nffc — Jonathan Hill (@Jonathan__Hill) December 27, 2019

Sell carvalho bring in winger & striker, no one will remember him come end of season #nffc — Gaz Brown (@Gaz23Brown) December 27, 2019

