Will Leeds United supremo pull on old strings over Nketiah future

Jack Clarke is one loanee at Elland Road who is returning to North London, parent club Spurs having cut short the youngster’s loan at Elland Road due to a distinct lack of playing time.

Leeds United are said to be fighting to preserve another with rumours abound that Eddie Nketiah could be recalled by Arsenal at the start of the January window. Many point out that Nketiah’s Elland Road loan hasn’t spun out the way that many were envisioning for the uber-talented forward. He’s had more game time (380) than Clarke (19) and has scored five goals across 17 appearances in all competitions for the Whites.

However, that level of play (representing around 17% of total available minutes) is said to not be enough for Arsenal, with some saying that the Gunners are primed to recall Nketiah part-way through his loan at Elland Road. Phil Hay provides the latest update on this front:

Have spoken to a few more people about Nketiah. Talks between Leeds and Arsenal about him staying next month very much ongoing. Not a case of Nketiah being unhappy at Leeds – just wants to be playing more (and Arsenal want him to be playing more too). #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 27, 2019

With these talks being ongoing, the role of Angus Kinnear might rise in prominence. The Leeds United CEO was formerly the marketing director at the Gunners before coming to Elland Road to work under Andrea Radrizzani’s ownership of the club. These links could become very important as Leeds United look to convince Arsenal to allow talented striker Nketiah to remain at Elland Road.

Quoted by Leeds Live from his pre-Preston programme notes, Kinnear had the following to say about the situation: “I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the immediate future of Eddie Nketiah. Although Arsenal have the right to recall him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United.”

This was expanded on by Kinnear who added: “Accordingly, we are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal the coaching environment and profile of the playing opportunity at Thorp Arch and Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development.”

The decision is yet to be made by Arsenal. Still, you can’t help being reassured, if you are a Leeds United fan, that Angus Kinnear could very well be pulling some old strings at The Emirates Stadium as the Whites look to keep hold of one of the brightest young strikers in English football.