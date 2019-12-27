£25m Leeds United star defender being lined up by Chelsea big-money bid

Leeds United fans were somewhat incredulous when they learned that defender Pontus Jansson was being transferred from the West Yorkshire club to rivals Brentford for around £5.5million. They were even more incredulous when his replacement was announced as Ben White.

Brighton youngster White had featured against Leeds United for Newport County when the Whites were unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup by the League Two side. However, any uncertainty as to how the relatively untried youngster would replace season Sweden international Jansson have quickly been dismissed.

White has been a revelation for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and has glowed incandescently as part of the legendary Argentinian coach’s defensive unit. He’s shown that all-important ability to disrupt attacks with timely tackles and towering headers whilst also showing that modern side to his game by being able to bring the ball out of defence and start off attacking moves.

Put simply, most Leeds United fans will gladly tell you that Ben White is the best central defender in the Sky Bet Championship this season. He has impressed at Elland Road and there is a longing from Whites fans that the club should sign him. Yet, these fans are grounded enough to know that his rising profile and rising value is enough to price him beyond what Leeds United could afford.

That might be immaterial what with Chelsea’ s reported interest in him according to a short report from the Mail Online. Whilst admitting that they’d prefer him to stay out on loan, Brighton would likely be tempted by a big-money offer. The Mail Online say that Frank Lampard’s side “are lining up a £25million bid” to take White to Stamford Bridge.

For a side like the Seagulls, that amount of money is sure to make them think about whether to cash in on the exciting White whilst the iron is hot.