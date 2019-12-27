Chelsea named as one club sniffing around talented QPR trickster Eze

According to a short report from the Mail Online, Chelsea are a side who are keeping very distinct tabs on talented QPR attacker Eberechi Eze.

Eze was acquired by QPR from London rivals Millwall, joining the Loftus Road outfit’s Under-23s from the Lions Under-18 set-up in early August 2016. A season later he was promoted to the full QPR side before being loaned out for a season to then-League Two side Wycombe Wanderers.

Eze featured in 20 games for Wycombe across the 2017/18 season, a score of games where he netted five goals. It was also a season which saw him make the breakthrough into QPR’s first team, 16 appearances bringing two goals and one assist.

The following season, QPR’s 2018/19 Championship campaign, saw him turn out 42 times and score four goals as well as providing four assists. This season though is where he has shown an upturn in ability that has led to bigger sides such as Chelsea and Spurs keeping tabs on the London-born 21-year-old. Across 23 games so far this current campaign, Eze has sparkled in hitting nine goals and providing four assists.

The Mail Online says that the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino has dampened Tottenham interest somewhat but maintain that Chelsea are still interested. They say that Chelsea “are another club sniffing around” before going on to add that “with their transfer ban now lifted, they could take the plunge.”

It makes sense does the Chelsea interest in Eze, a player well known to Blues boss Frank Lampard through his time managing Derby County across last season’s Championship campaign. Lampard isn’t afraid of blooding young talent and you only have to look at the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abrahams playing regular Premier League football as evidence of that.