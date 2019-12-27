Brentford star a £20million man for Sheffield United – big being lined up

According to a short report from the Mail Online, Sheffield United are “reportedly lining up a £20million bid” for Brentford star attacker Ollie Watkins.

A £20million transfer would be another episode of Brentford buying a player, developing him and then selling him on at a premium. For evidence of that, you only need look at the case of striker Neal Maupay who Brentford bought from Saint-Etienne for £1.8million in mid-July 2017 before selling him to Brighton early this August for nearly £20million.

Watkins arrived at Griffin Park around the same time as Maupay and for the same £1.8millkion price tag. He arrived as a highly-rated attacker from League Two side Exeter City and has carried this promise through to Championship football. He’s played in 117 games for the Bees, scoring 36 goals and adding 17 assists. This season alone Watkins has shone, featuring in 23 games that have returned 13 goals and three assists.

The Mail Online say that his versatility to play across the front three is something that would appeal to Sheffield United who they think are getting ready to launch a £20million bid for the exciting 23-year-old. They say that Watkins “would add a much needed spark of pace and composure” to the Blades attacking line citing that “Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick [are]yet to fire on all cylinders.”

Obviously aware of the productivity that Watkins brings, Brentford will no doubt be looking at contingency plans to replace him should Sheffield United’s interest prove to be anything more substantial than just ‘interest’.