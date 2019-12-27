Preston North End boss proud of performance against Leeds United

Preston North End boss Alex Neil was proud of the application of his players against Leeds United last night.

A late goal from Stuart Dallas salvaged a late point for Marcelo Bielsa’s after the visitors led through a first-half goal by Alan Browne.

It was an impressive display by Preston and one that showed that they are genuine Play-Off contenders this season.

Neil said after the game, as per their official club website: “I think we did more than enough in the game, I thought the way we applied ourselves was excellent. That’s twice now that people have spoke about Leeds in terms of being the top team and getting promoted and all the rest of it, and that’s twice that we’ve more than matched them.”

“I thought first 30 minutes, there will be very few teams who have come here and done that to them, I thought we were excellent. I thought at the start of the second half as well we had some really good chances we didn’t convert and it took a deflected goal for them to get a point.”

He added: ““Against Leeds, it’s one-v-one battles all over the pitch. It’s going to be a game of transitions and you need to make sure that if you’re going to high press, you get it absolutely spot on, because if you don’t, they’re going to play through you and they’re going to hurt you.”