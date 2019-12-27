Port Vale eager to strike deal with Nottingham Forest midfielder

Port Vale are launching a second bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor.

Their first bid was rejected by Sabri Lamouchi’s side but the Vale are testing their resolve with a second offer.

Taylor, who is 21 years-old, has impressed on loan with the League Two side so far this season.

Vale manager John Askey has said, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live: “We have made an offer to Forest which has been turned down. So, we are going to make another offer. We are doing our best to try to get him. With the age he is and the way he has played then I think it is important.”

“If they want silly money then you can’t do it but hopefully we can get something agreed with Forest and then agreed with Jake.”

When asked if the two clubs are far apart on their valuations, Askey said: “I don’t think so. They have not said exactly what they are looking for but hopefully not because, at the end of the day, it is his career. If they think he is good enough to go in their first team then (it is) different. But the main thing for Jake and his career is to be playing games which he would do at our place.”

Taylor is a bright young talent and signing him on a permanent basis would be an inspired piece of business by Port Vale.