Leeds United star Phillips interesting three Premier League clubs – £40m tag mentioned

Marcelo Bielsa has been a breath of fresh air since coming into Elland Road. They say a new broom sweeps clean and Bielsa has swept Leeds United the cleanest they’ve been for a long time.

There was heady excitement under Garry Monk for one season when the Whites flirted with promotion, this was undone with a late falling away of form and tumbling results. Then it was back to mediocrity for a season under a combination of Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom. Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival changed all of that.

The legendary Argentine brought his footballing vision to West Yorkshire and, in all honesty, the Whites are definitely a changed and improved set-up. That’s in all areas of the club and especially the playing style that United play. Performances have improved and that improvement is both as a unit and on an individual basis. One player who is a shining example of this improvement is local lad Kalvin Phillips.

Under Bielsa’s tutelage, Phillips has grown in stature and, since moving back to a more defensive enforcer role, has become a solid anchor in front of the Leeds United backline. Snappy and combative, his spirited nature is obvious but it also belies a subtle touch and excellent distribution. Fans on the terraces have started to refer to him in reverent tones – calling him ‘The Yorkshire Pirlo’.

Yet, with rising performances comes a high price and that price is often that clubs higher up the football ladder begin to take more of an interest. According to a short report from the Mail Online, this interest is coming from three Premier League clubs: Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The Mail Online state what Leeds fans already know in that he “anchors the midfield showcasing quality beyond his years” and admit that any possibility of him leaving in the January window “is yet to be seen.” They also say that the quality of his displays mean that his value continues to rise and that the 24-year-old’s price tag “could rise to as high as £40million.”

Kalvin Phillips and £40million interest – a verdict

On one hand, you have that £40million price tag staring you in the face. If ANY of the three mentioned sides stump up that level of a bid, it is something that has to be considered by the Whites. Yes, they sit poised and pretty in the last of the automatic promotion slots in the Sky Bet Championship but £40million is £40million – it buys a very, very good replacement for a player such as Kalvin Phillips.

That lure is a big one, but it must also be considered alongside whether Leeds United have the stones to hold out and see how their promotion charge pans out. Phillips is happy to stay, after all, he has recently put his signature to a new deal. Leeds United go up, Kalvin Phillips stays and it is as simple a deal as that. Should they suffer their customary second-half stumble then there is the possibility that a club might nip in with the lure of Premier League being dangled as bait.

Interest is just that, it’s interest. That doesn’t mean that he is leaving January or during the summer. That’ll suit Leeds United fans just fine.