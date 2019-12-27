Cardiff City targeting former Arsenal and Birmingham City defender

Cardiff City are interested in Colchester United full-back Cohen Bramall.

The Bluebirds are in the hunt for a new left-back in January and could move for the League Two man, according to a report by Football Insider.

Bramall, who is 23 years-old, only joined Colchester in the summer on a free transfer but they will face a battle to hold on to his services already after an impressive start to the season.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris is eager to bring in some new faces next month to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Bramall started his career in non-league with spells at local sides Kidsgrove Athletic, Nantwich Town, Market Drayton Town, Newcastle Town and Hednesford Town before Arsenal made a shock move to sign him in for a fee of around £40,000 in January 2017.

He never made a senior appearance for the Gunners but did feature in pre-season for the Premier League side during his time there.

Bramall was loaned out to Championship side Birmingham City in August 2017 and went on to make eight appearances for the Blues.

He was released by Arsenal in this past summer and has reignited his career at Colchester, helping them get to the Carabao Cup quarter-final this term.

A move to Cardiff could be on the horizon for Bramall as the Bluebirds scour the lower leagues for a new left-back.