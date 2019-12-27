The 72
general shot of the stadium at the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Fulham at the Loftus Road Stadium, London, England on 29 September 2017. Photo by Sebastian Frej.
Championship

QPR to target “one or two” loan signings next month

QPR are expecting a quiet January transfer window.

The Hoops boss Mark Warburton overhauled the squad over the summer after his appointment and doesn’t feel the need to bring in numerous signings this winter, as per a report by West London Sport.

Their main aim will be to keep hold of highly-rated midfielder Eberechi Eze, who is bound to be attracting interest from the Premier League.

QPR have also been linked with signing Burnley loanee Nakhi Wells on a permanent basis, however, this deal may have to wait until the end of the season.

Warburton has said, as per West London Sport: “I think January will be very low-key for us in terms of spending money. It’s important that the club stays on a firm foundation. Use the loan market wisely if we can, add one or two if we can, but it’s about a long-term project and hopefully we can get the firm foundations to build and take the club to a good place.”

“We’re probably one of the five or six lowest budgets in the division, which is fine. You deal with it and you work hard together.”

The R’s lost 1-0 against Reading at the Madejski Stadium yesterday but were unlucky to lose. They are currently 14th in the table and seven points off the Play-Off places. Next up for them is Hull City at home on Sunday.


