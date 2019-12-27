Derby County manager comments on rumours linking striker to Hull City

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has poured cold water on rumours linking striker Jack Marriott to Hull City.

The Rams’ forward is believed to be a target of their fellow Championship side going into the January transfer window.

The Tigers’ boss Grant McCann knows him from managing Peterborough United and is eager to bolster his attacking options next month.

Marriott, who is from Hull, has struggled for goals this season for Derby under Cocu.

His manager has said, as per a report by Hull Live: “I don’t know anything about speculation, so that is something we can be clear about. I don’t see any reason, rumours will always be around, but not from our side.”

“The goal for us all, and also for Jack and that is why I brought him on for 30 minutes because it is something he could handle after being out recently with a small injury, but that happens quite a lot.”

He added: “In a certain period of the season I think he played five or six games and then he was out again through injury. The last time he came back for two or three games. I don’t say he will play always, but he has certain qualities we need but he also has to work on his physical state that he can bring what he brings over a longer period of time.”