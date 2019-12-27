Huddersfield manager singles out four Middlesbrough players for praise after 1-0 defeat

Middlesbrough won their fourth consecutive home game against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, beating the Terriers by one goal to nil.

Middlesbrough youngster Djed Spence scored the first goal of his professional career, steering in Ashley Fletcher’s low cross to give the hosts a deserved 1-0 win.

There were nervy moments for the home side, with Huddersfield carving out guilt edged opportunities in the second half which somehow didn’t end up in the Boro net.

After the game, Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley singled out four Middlesbrough players for praise.

“They have some really good players” he said in an interview which appears on Teesside Live.

“Marcus Tavernier is an excellent player and it’s been great to watch Lewis Wing and see his career, I always like the boys that come from non-league. He’s got a really dangerous shot on him from distance. He’s a good player.

“Fletcher up top is a No.9 that you can play into and up to but also gives you a lot of hard work as well. Physically Boro are very strong defensively, and did well today.

“And from Boro’s perspective, young Spence scoring the winner, it will be a day he remembers, good on him.”

The result means Middlesbrough stay in 19th, but are now six points above the bottom three. Huddersfield are one place below their Boxing Day opponents, and both teams face difficult games in the next month.

Middlesbrough travel to league leaders West Brom, before a trip to sixth placed Preston, whereas the Terriers play Blackburn Rovers in their next game, with Tony Mowbray’s side unbeaten in eight.