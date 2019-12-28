Leeds United vs Birmingham City – 5 things to expect

Leeds United’s mini-drop in form continues after Cardiff City fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with a trio of goals in the last 30 minutes of the game on December 14.

Whilst the season has been festive and merry for many, this sense of festivity and merriness has failed to materialise in the two games since against Fulham and Preston North End. The 2-1 loss brought to a shuddering halt an undefeated run that stretched back to mid-October.

Thursday’s squeaky keyhole 1-1 draw at Elland Road against the Lilywhites was courtesy of a late Stuart Dallas equaliser courtesy of a huge deflection. Slice of luck or not, Leeds United will take it. Results from teams around them all fell into place and this means that the Whites are still in the automatics with an eight-point gap to Brentford in 3rd.

Next up for the high-flying Whites is a trip to Birmingham City’s St Andrews ground to play the 16th-placed Blues. It will be a game that pits the Whites against former Elland Road assistant Pep Clotet in a game that is the reverse fixture from a 1-0 win for Leeds in their ‘centenary game’ back in mid-October; the game that kick-started the Whites long unbeaten run.

That’s the background to the fixture; here’s five things to expect from the game itself.

Leeds United vs Birmingham City – Five things to expect

1. A fitful performance: Of late, Leeds United’s performances have been more ‘stop-start’ rather than ‘start-go-continue’ in nature. A look at the 1-1 draw with Preston is evidence of that. A drab first-half in which the visiting Lilywhites rose to the occasion and took control was plain for all to see. The second-half was more Leeds and more like their early-season form with North End being pinned back more. Clichéd game of two halves? You bet; it was against Preston and it is likely to be against Birmingham City.

2. Leeds United strangling the game out of the Blues: The Whites possession football will be again there for all to see – it is what they use as the basis of their games. Against Preston, Leeds had 70.2% of the ball and used that to put together 389 accurate passes to Preston’s 117 successful passes (55% accuracy) from just 29.8% possession. Simply put, don’t have enough of the ball then you struggle to create a volume of the chances.

3. The Bamford/Nketiah debate to continue: Let’s not beat about the bush, Marcelo Bielsa is loyal to his palyers and ‘Lord’ Patrick Bamford is his preferred striker in the lone frontman role. Saying that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah does bring a different dimension to the Leeds United front line and that shouldn’t be discounted either. Whoever starts, however they play, whoever comes on, however they play…all that will be debated before, during and after the game.

4. Ben White to continue to look assured: I read a story once of Lakota Sioux Chiefain Sitting Bull walking out in front of American forces, sitting down and smoking his tobacco pipe whilst bullets whipped all around him. When he’d had his smoke, he stood up as calm as could be and went back to command his warriors. That level of sang froid is just like Ben White, a central defender whose performances bely his tender years. A 22-year-old marshalling the Leeds United defensive effort alongside the more experienced Liam Cooper, White just continues to grow and show a sense of defensive aplomb that many his elder wish they had.

5. Leeds United to bounce back to form: Despite it likely being a bitty game, despite Birmingham having some degree of success, Leeds United should have enough class in reserve to see off the Blues challenge and emerge victorious from St Andrews. The three points that they should gain will help maintain that helathy gap ahead of a true six-pointer against table-toppers West Brom on New Year’s Day.